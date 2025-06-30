Gain Therapeutics Advances Phase 1b Parkinson’s Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Gain Therapeutics ( (GANX) ) is now available.

On June 30, 2025, Gain Therapeutics announced progress in its Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287, a treatment for Parkinson’s Disease. The study reached its participant target despite delays, and no serious adverse events were reported. Faster enrollment allows for earlier biomarker analysis, with full results expected in Q4 2025, ahead of schedule. The company is extending the screening window for participants in Australia and plans to engage local health authorities to extend the dosing period.

The most recent analyst rating on (GANX) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gain Therapeutics stock, see the GANX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GANX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GANX is a Neutral.

Gain Therapeutics is currently challenged by significant financial difficulties, with no revenue growth and persistent losses impacting profitability. These weaknesses heavily weigh down the stock score. Despite these challenges, technical analysis shows mixed signals, and recent positive corporate events related to Parkinson’s treatment offer some hope for future prospects. However, the negative valuation metrics further underscore the risks, leading to an overall cautious outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GANX stock, click here.

More about Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is known for its work on small molecule therapies targeting protein misfolding, with a particular emphasis on diseases like Parkinson’s.

Average Trading Volume: 282,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $58.99M

See more insights into GANX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue