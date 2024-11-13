Gain Plus Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Gain Plus Holdings Limited (HK:9900) has released an update.

Gain Plus Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to discuss the company’s unaudited interim results for the half-year ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the possibility of an interim dividend payment. This meeting could provide valuable insights for investors interested in the company’s financial performance and future prospects.

