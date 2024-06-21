Gain Plus Anticipates Profit Decline for 2024

Gain Plus Holdings Limited (HK:9900) has released an update.

Gain Plus Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant drop in net profit after tax for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, to be between HK$30.0 million and HK$36.0 million, compared to HK$56.7 million the previous year. The decrease is attributed to lower revenue and gross profit margins from their repair and maintenance services. Investors are urged to exercise caution and await the finalized annual results due by the end of June 2024.

For further insights into HK:9900 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.