GAIL (India) Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Results and Interim Dividend Consideration

The latest update is out from GAIL (India) ( (GAILF) ).

GAIL (India) Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for January 30, 2025, to review the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024, and to consider an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25. The board will also determine the record date for the interim dividend, proposed for February 7, 2025. Additionally, the company has extended its trading window closure period until February 1, 2025, in compliance with SEBI regulations, which prohibits insider trading during crucial financial assessments, reflecting its adherence to regulatory compliance and stakeholder transparency.

More about GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited is a leading company in the natural gas industry, focusing on the transmission and marketing of natural gas. It plays a pivotal role in the Indian energy sector and is involved in diverse areas such as petrochemicals, liquefied petroleum gas transmission, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

YTD Price Performance: -6.75%

Average Trading Volume: 11

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.68B

