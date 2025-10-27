Gaia Inc’s Digital Therapeutic Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Care

Gaia Inc ((GAIA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Gaia Inc (GAIA) is currently recruiting participants for a clinical study titled ‘Evaluating a Digital Intervention for Alleviating Diabetes-specific Emotional Distress in Adults Living With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: Randomized Controlled Trial.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness of a digital therapeutic called covivio in reducing emotional distress associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) among adults. This research is significant as it targets improving mental health outcomes for individuals with T2DM, a condition that affects millions globally.

The intervention being tested is a digital health application named covivio, designed to support individuals with T2DM experiencing high levels of diabetes-specific emotional distress. Covivio incorporates cognitive behavioral therapy techniques and covers topics such as disease literacy, physical activity, nutrition, stress management, and more, aiming to enhance users’ self-management skills and quality of life.

This study is a randomized controlled trial with a parallel intervention model, involving 250 participants divided equally into two groups. One group will receive access to covivio alongside their usual treatment, while the control group will continue with their standard treatment. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, with no masking involved.

The study began on July 26, 2024, with its primary completion expected by November 2024, and an estimated overall completion by mid-2025. The latest update was submitted on November 6, 2024. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Gaia Inc’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position in the digital health sector. With increasing competition in digital therapeutics, positive findings could differentiate Gaia Inc from its competitors, potentially leading to increased market share.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

