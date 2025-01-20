GA Technologies Expands RENOSY Real Estate Investment Service to US

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

GA technologies Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3491) ) has shared an update.

GA technologies Co., Ltd. is launching its US real estate investment business through its RENOSY service in collaboration with its subsidiary RW OpCo. This move aims to establish a cross-border real estate transaction platform by expanding into the US market, leveraging the strong demand for real estate investment driven by economic growth and asset value appreciation. The initiative, which began trials in October 2024, plans to close 100 property contracts by the end of 2025, enhancing RENOSY’s service offerings and market reach.

More about GA technologies Co., Ltd.

GA technologies Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate investment industry with a focus on leveraging technology to streamline property transactions. Its primary service, RENOSY, is an online platform providing a one-stop solution for property purchase, management, and sale, which has secured a leading position in Japan’s investment real estate market.

YTD Price Performance: 6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 289,322

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen59.91B

