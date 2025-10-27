G8 Education Limited Updates on Securities Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

G8 Education Limited ( (AU:GEM) ) has provided an update.

G8 Education Limited announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back of ordinary fully paid securities, identified by the ASX security code GEM. As of the latest update on October 28, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 7,182,265 securities, including 126,813 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GEM) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on G8 Education Limited stock, see the AU:GEM Stock Forecast page.

More about G8 Education Limited

G8 Education Limited operates in the education sector, primarily focusing on providing early childhood education and care services across Australia. The company is known for its network of childcare centers, catering to the needs of families and contributing to the development of young children.

Average Trading Volume: 3,996,326

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$648.1M

Find detailed analytics on GEM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue