G8 Education Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

G8 Education Limited ( (AU:GEM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

G8 Education Limited has announced an update regarding their on-market buy-back program. The company reported buying back a total of 147,710 securities on the previous day, with a cumulative total of 14,380,520 securities bought back since the program’s inception. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and return value to shareholders, potentially impacting its share price and market perception.

More about G8 Education Limited

G8 Education Limited operates in the education sector, focusing on providing early childhood education services. It is known for its childcare centers across Australia and has a significant presence in the market.

YTD Price Performance: 3.08%

Average Trading Volume: 1,007,706

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.08B

