G2 Goldfields Plans G3 Spin-Out for Shareholders

G2 Goldfields Inc (TSE:GTWO) has released an update.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is set to spin out its non-core assets into a new subsidiary, G3 Goldfields Inc., as part of a reorganization plan aimed at unlocking shareholder value. This strategic move will allow G2 to focus on its OKO project in Guyana while G3 develops the newly acquired assets. Shareholders will have a chance to vote on the proposal at the company’s annual meeting in January 2025.

