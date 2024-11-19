G11 Resources Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

G11 Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on November 19, 2024, with overwhelming support from shareholders. Notably, the special resolutions regarding additional placement capacity and proportional takeover provisions were approved. This positive outcome reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:G11 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.