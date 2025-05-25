G11 Resources Launches MLEM Survey at Wilandra Project

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest update is out from Odin Metals Ltd ( (AU:G11) ).

G11 Resources Limited has commenced a Moving Loop Electromagnetic (MLEM) survey over the Bedford and Chevron target areas within the Wilandra project. This survey aims to identify new copper-rich massive sulphide zones, leveraging the company’s previous success in detecting such mineralization. The survey is expected to conclude in three weeks, with follow-up drilling planned for any identified basement conductors. This initiative underscores G11’s strategic focus on expanding its mineral resource base and enhancing its position in the copper exploration industry.

More about Odin Metals Ltd

G11 Resources Limited is a company engaged in the exploration of copper-rich mineral deposits, focusing on Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) systems. The company operates primarily within the Wilandra Copper Corridor, targeting areas with high potential for copper mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 902,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.53M

Learn more about G11 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.