G1 Therapeutics Advances Phase 3 Breast Cancer Trial

G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) has released an update.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for its new treatment combining trilaciclib with established cancer drugs is set to continue to final analysis. This decision, backed by an independent committee, marks a significant step in the drug’s development for patients with an aggressive form of breast cancer, offering hope for improved treatment options in the future.

