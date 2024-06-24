G.U.D. Holdings Shareholders Approve Name Change

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:GUD) has released an update.

Shareholders of G.U.D. Holdings Limited have voted overwhelmingly in favor of renaming the company to Amotiv Limited, with the change pending a new Certificate of Incorporation from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. The announcement of the successful vote was made following an Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 24, 2024. The official change of name will be communicated to the ASX once the formalities are completed.

