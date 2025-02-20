G Mining Ventures Reports 295% Growth in Mineral Resources for 2024

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from G Mining Ventures ( (TSE:GMIN) ) is now available.

G Mining Ventures has reported a substantial 295% increase in its year-over-year consolidated mineral resources, totaling 8.28 million ounces of indicated resources and 2.40 million ounces of inferred resources. The company highlighted the significant progress at its Gurupi Project with updated mineral resource estimates and positive developments at the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine and Oko West Project, which support the company’s growth and potential in the gold mining sector.

More about G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company has projects such as the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine, Oko West Project, and Gurupi Project in Brazil, emphasizing gold mining and exploration.

YTD Price Performance: 32.46%

Average Trading Volume: 36,960

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.43B

