G Mining Ventures Greenlights Construction of Oko West Gold Project

G Mining Ventures ( (TSE:GMIN) ) has issued an announcement.

G Mining Ventures has announced the formal commencement of full construction for its Oko West Gold Project in Guyana, following the achievement of key permitting and financing milestones. The project, with an initial capital cost of $973 million, marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy to become an intermediate gold producer. The construction activities are advancing on schedule, with detailed engineering 36% complete and significant procurement commitments already made. The project is fully permitted, and the company is actively engaging with the local community and implementing a comprehensive environmental and social management system. With a workforce primarily composed of Guyanese nationals, the project is expected to contribute to local economic development and is targeting its first gold production in the second half of 2027.

G Mining Ventures is in a developmental phase, with substantial investment in growth and no revenue generation yet. Operational challenges and high valuation present risks, but positive technical momentum and strategic initiatives to enhance production and efficiency offer potential for future growth. Investors should weigh these factors, particularly the high debt levels and ongoing cash burn, when considering the stock.

More about G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold projects. Its primary market focus is on advancing its gold mining operations, with a significant project located in Guyana.

Average Trading Volume: 905,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.43B

