Fuyao Glass Secures New Lease for Strategic Growth

Fuyao Glass Industry Group has secured a new lease agreement with Yaohua Industrial Village, effective from 2025 to 2028, for properties extending over 158,323 square meters. The deal, valued at an annual rent of RMB36 million, involves facilities for logistics and manufacturing. This transaction highlights Fuyao’s strategic real estate investments to support its operations.

