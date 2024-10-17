Fuyao Glass Releases 2024 Third Quarterly Report

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3606) has released an update.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2024, detailing financial performance for the nine months ending September 30. The report, prepared in accordance with Chinese accounting standards, highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in financial reporting. Investors and market watchers should note that the report is available in both Chinese and English, with the Chinese version taking precedence in case of discrepancies.

