Fuyao Glass America Cooperates with Federal Raid

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3606) has released an update.

Fuyao Glass America Inc., a subsidiary of Fuyao Glass Industry Group, experienced a federal raid related to an investigation of a third-party labor service but was not the target itself. The Ohio-based facility briefly suspended some operations during the raid but resumed normal activities the same day without affecting deliveries. The company has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation and will continue to monitor the situation, ensuring compliance with information disclosure requirements.

