FutureFuel Welcomes Richard P. Rowe to Board of Directors

Futurefuel (FF) just unveiled an announcement.

FutureFuel Corp. has appointed Richard P. Rowe, a seasoned executive with a background in specialty chemicals and materials, as a Class B member of its Board of Directors, effective August 13, 2024. Bringing over 20 years of experience, including a pivotal role as President and CEO of Arkema Inc., Mr. Rowe will receive director compensation as outlined in the company’s recent SEC filing and an option to purchase company shares, underscoring his commitment to FutureFuel’s success.

