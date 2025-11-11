FutureFuel Corp. Faces Challenges Amid Biofuel Market Struggles

Futurefuel ( (FF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Futurefuel presented to its investors.

FutureFuel Corp., a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting significant challenges in its biofuels segment and strategic initiatives aimed at improving its market position.

In the third quarter of 2025, FutureFuel reported a net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, with revenues plummeting by 56% to $22.7 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company also recorded an adjusted EBITDA of negative $6.8 million, reflecting ongoing difficulties in the biofuels market.

Key financial metrics showed a stark decline, with nine-month revenues down 58% to $75.9 million and a net loss of $37.4 million. The biofuels segment faced significant headwinds due to regulatory uncertainties and challenging input pricing, leading to the idling of biodiesel production. However, the chemicals segment showed signs of recovery with increased demand and new projects in the pipeline.

Despite the financial setbacks, FutureFuel’s management remains optimistic about the future. The company has completed a major capital project to integrate key raw materials, and it is preparing for a potential restart of biodiesel production in late Q4 2025. FutureFuel is also focusing on cost management and strategic investments to drive growth in its chemicals business.

Looking ahead, FutureFuel aims to leverage its strong balance sheet to navigate market challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the chemicals sector, while closely monitoring the biodiesel market for favorable conditions to resume production.

