FutureFuel Corp. Announces 2024 Quarterly Dividend Program

Futurefuel Corp. (FF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

FutureFuel Corp. has announced its 2024 quarterly cash dividend program, rewarding shareholders with dividends of $0.06 per share. The dividends will be distributed on four occasions throughout the year with specific record dates set just prior to their corresponding payment dates in March, June, September, and December. This move signifies FutureFuel’s commitment to providing consistent returns to its investors.

For further insights into FF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.