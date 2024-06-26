Future World Holdings Plans Strategic Acquisition

Future World Holdings Limited (HK:0572) has released an update.

Future World Holdings Limited is set to acquire the entire issued share capital of a Hong Kong-based asset management firm, with the transaction involving both cash payment and the issuance of new shares under the company’s general mandate. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution as the completion of the deal is subject to certain conditions being met. The acquisition, which falls below the 5% threshold of the Listing Rules implications, does not require shareholder approval.

