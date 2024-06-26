Future World Holdings Expands Portfolio

Future World Holdings Limited (HK:0572) has released an update.

Future World Holdings Limited has conditionally agreed to acquire the entire equity interest and Shareholder’s Loan of Elite Holdings International, with payment to be partly settled through the issuance of Consideration Shares and a Promissary Note. This strategic move will result in Elite Holdings becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, subject to fulfillment of the set conditions. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the transaction is still pending completion.

