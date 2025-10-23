Future World Holdings Allocates Disposal Proceeds for Debt and Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Future World Holdings Limited ( (HK:0572) ) has issued an announcement.

Future World Holdings Limited announced the intended allocation of proceeds from a recent disposal, with approximately HK$17,071,000 earmarked for debt repayment, HK$5,602,000 for general working capital, and HK$8,207,000 for future investment opportunities. The company has not yet identified specific investment targets but plans to focus on properties and securities, with any significant investments to be disclosed in accordance with listing rules.

More about Future World Holdings Limited

Future World Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with a focus on investments in properties and securities. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in managing and allocating financial resources for various investment opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 203,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$156.8M

