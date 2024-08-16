Future World Holdings Adjusts Financial Strategy

Future World Holdings Limited (HK:0572) has released an update.

Future World Holdings Limited has reallocated HKD 8.0 million, previously intended for the acquisition of a securities brokerage firm, towards expanding its investment portfolio due to unfavorable market conditions. Additionally, the company decided against early repayment of bank borrowings, utilizing the remaining HKD 59.1 million of the 2023 Net Proceeds for repaying loans due within a year. The company’s money lending business shows HKD 213.272 million in loan and interest receivables, with a small portion overdue but not impaired.

