Future Supply Chain Solutions Undergoes Insolvency Resolution with Reliance Retail

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. ( (IN:FSC) ) has provided an announcement.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited is undergoing a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, is overseeing the proceedings. The resolution plan submitted by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has been approved by the Committee of Creditors and is awaiting final approval. This development signifies a critical step in resolving the financial distress of Future Supply Chain Solutions, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholders by transitioning control to a new board as per the approved plan.

