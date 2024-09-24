Future plc Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future plc has recently bought back and intends to cancel 1,261 of its own ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 1,038.0000 to 1,044.0000 pence per share. This action is part of a larger share repurchase program that has seen the company acquire over 2.7 million shares at an expenditure of nearly £29.3 million since May 22, 2024. Following these transactions, Future plc now has over 112 million ordinary shares in active circulation.

