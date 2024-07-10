Future PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has announced the buyback of 41,642 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 1,072.1478 pence per share, with plans to cancel these shares. Since 22 May 2024, the company has bought back a total of 1,124,778 shares, amounting to nearly £11.82 million, leaving the total shares in issue at 114,079,122 after this transaction.

