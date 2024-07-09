Future PLC Executes Major Share Buyback

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future PLC has announced the repurchase of 14,539 of its own ordinary shares through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, with the intention to cancel them. This move comes as part of a larger buyback program, which has seen the company acquire over 1 million shares for roughly £11.37 million since May 22, 2024. Following the transaction, Future PLC now has 114,120,764 ordinary shares in issue, with none held in treasury.

