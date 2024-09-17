Future PLC Continues Share Buyback Initiative

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future PLC has reported the buyback of 66,075 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,045 to 1,059 pence per share, with the intention of canceling them. This latest transaction is part of an ongoing buyback program that has seen the company purchase over 2.6 million shares at a cost exceeding £28 million. As a result of the buyback, the company currently holds no shares in treasury and has 112,537,912 shares in issue.

