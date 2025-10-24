Future Metals NL Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Future Metals NL ( (AU:FME) ) just unveiled an update.

Future Metals NL has announced the publication and submission of the formal Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025. This announcement marks a significant step in the company’s corporate governance and provides stakeholders with essential information regarding the upcoming meeting.

More about Future Metals NL

Future Metals NL operates in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the AIM market, indicating its focus on both Australian and international markets.

