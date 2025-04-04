Future Generation Global Increases Stake in Morphic Ethical Equities Fund

The latest update is out from Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:MEC) ).
Future Generation Global Limited has increased its voting power in Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited, a company listed on the ASX under the ticker MEC. The change in voting power from 14.26% to 15.36% signifies a strategic move by Future Generation Global Limited, potentially impacting the governance and strategic direction of Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited.
