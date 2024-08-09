Future FinTech Announces Leadership Change and New CEO Appointment

The latest announcement is out from Future FinTech Group (FTFT).

Future FinTech Group, Inc. has announced a change in leadership as Mr. Shanchun Huang resigned from his roles as a director and CEO on August 5, 2024, citing no disagreements with the company. He is succeeded by Mr. Hu Li, who brings experience from various financial roles, including as a director at FTFT International Securities and Futures Limited and Shineco, Inc. Mr. Li’s employment agreement with Future FinTech includes a three-year term with a monthly pre-tax salary of $7,000 and was not influenced by prior arrangements or family connections within the company.

For a thorough assessment of FTFT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.