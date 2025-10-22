Future Corporation Reports Q3 Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Future Corporation ( (JP:4722) ) is now available.

Future Corporation reported a 6.5% increase in net sales and a 1.0% rise in operating income for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, despite global economic uncertainties. The company successfully launched its ‘Next-Generation Banking System’ for multiple banks and saw contributions from Revamp Corporation, although net profit decreased due to a special corporate tax. The IT Consulting & Services segment showed mixed results, with some subsidiaries experiencing growth while others faced challenges, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts in digital transformation and IT investment.

More about Future Corporation

Future Corporation operates in the IT consulting and services industry, focusing on digital transformation, business continuity planning, and the development of digital services leveraging AI. The company is involved in large-scale DX projects across various industries, including retail, food wholesale, finance, and government-led medical systems.

Average Trading Volume: 173,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen191.8B

