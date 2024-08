Future Bright Holdings (HK:0703) has released an update.

Future Bright Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 26, 2024, to discuss the interim results for the first half of the year, consider dividend payments, and conduct other business. The meeting will convene in Hong Kong and is expected to address the company’s recent performance and potential shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:0703 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.