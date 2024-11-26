Future Battery Minerals Passes All AGM Resolutions

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election and election of directors and the approval of the Employee Incentive Plan, were successfully passed. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support, potentially boosting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

