Futura Medical to Announce 2024 Financial Results and Host Investor Webinars

Futura Medical plc announced it will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, on April 15, 2025. The company will host a webinar for retail investors and analysts on the same day to discuss the results, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the management. This announcement highlights Futura’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its investors, potentially impacting its market positioning by reinforcing investor confidence.

Futura Medical plc is a consumer healthcare company specializing in the development and global commercialization of innovative and clinically proven sexual health products. Their core strength lies in research, development, and commercialization of topically delivered gel formulations for sexual health issues. The company’s lead product, Eroxon, is a clinically proven topical gel treatment for Erectile Dysfunction (ED), addressing significant unmet needs in the ED market. Futura has distribution partners in major markets, including Haleon in the US and Cooper Consumer Health in Europe.

