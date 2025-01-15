Futura Medical Reports Positive Outcomes for WSD4000 Study

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Futura Medical ( (GB:FUM) ) has issued an update.

Futura Medical announced successful results from their WSD4000 Home User study, demonstrating positive impacts on sexual function in women suffering from sexual dysfunction. Following these results and market research, the company plans to move forward with an Early Feasibility Study in 2025, positioning WSD4000 as a potentially groundbreaking topical treatment in an underserved market, with the aim to refine the product and advance towards commercialization.

Futura Medical plc is a consumer healthcare company specializing in the development and global commercialization of innovative sexual health products. Its core strength lies in research, development, and commercialization of topically delivered gel formulations, including leading products such as Eroxon® for erectile dysfunction and WSD4000 for female sexual dysfunction. The company operates in a market where sexual health issues are prevalent, with significant unmet needs among both men and women.

YTD Price Performance: -4.03%

Average Trading Volume: 660,359

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £92.25M

