FUTR Corporation Expands Financing and Engages ICP for Market Making

FUTR Corporation ( (TSE:FTRC) ) has provided an announcement.

FUTR Corporation has successfully closed an additional 1.5 million units in its private placement, raising a total of $6.45 million to support working capital and growth initiatives, including potential acquisitions. Additionally, FUTR has engaged ICP Securities Inc. to provide automated market making services, which will help stabilize the company’s share supply and demand. This strategic move is expected to enhance liquidity and potentially improve the company’s market positioning.

FUTR Corporation operates in the data valuation and monetization industry, offering a consumer-centric platform. Its primary product, the FUTR AI Agent App, aims to enhance consumer savings through data monetization rewards, personalized offers, and smart payment management. The company focuses on enabling enterprises and brands to leverage consumer data for improved personalization and customer acquisition.

