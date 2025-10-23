FUTR and Zonetail Launch AI-Powered Rent-Reporting Program in Canada

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from FUTR Corporation ( (TSE:FTRC) ) is now available.

FUTR Corporation and Zonetail Inc. have partnered to launch Canada’s first AI-powered rent-reporting program, allowing renters to build credit and earn rewards by paying rent. This initiative, aligned with Canada’s 2024 Federal Budget, aims to improve financial inclusion by making rent a standard credit-building tool. The program, powered by FUTR’s AI Agent App, will report verified rent payments to credit bureaus and reward participants with FUTR Tokens. The first phase will launch in Q4 2025, covering 12,000 rental units managed by Zonetail clients, with plans to expand to over 70,000 units by early 2026. This partnership introduces a recurring-revenue model driven by data rewards and intelligent payments, enhancing FUTR’s ecosystem and creating a scalable framework for rent reporting and secure data sharing across Canada’s rental market.

More about FUTR Corporation

FUTR Corporation is a company that specializes in AI-powered solutions, offering an AI Agent App that helps users save time and money by rewarding them for securely sharing their data. The company focuses on providing personalized services and reducing customer-acquisition costs through data insights. Zonetail Inc. is a mobile platform that connects high-rise residents to property management, amenities, and local services, aiming to simplify daily living by linking people, products, and places.

Average Trading Volume: 110,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$36.89M

For a thorough assessment of FTRC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue