Futaba Reports Non-operating Income and Expenses for Q1 2025

Futaba ( (JP:6986) ) has provided an announcement.

Futaba Corporation has announced the recording of non-operating income and expenses for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company reported non-operating income of 183 million yen from dividends received from investment securities, while non-operating expenses amounted to 681 million yen due to foreign exchange losses. These financial movements may impact the company’s financial results depending on future exchange rate fluctuations.

More about Futaba

Futaba Corporation operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electronic components and systems.

Average Trading Volume: 539,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen27.02B

