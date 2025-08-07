Futaba Corporation Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Futaba ( (JP:6986) ) is now available.

Futaba Corporation reported a significant decrease in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 18% compared to the previous year. The company experienced an operating loss and a decline in profit attributable to owners, indicating challenges in its operational efficiency and market conditions.

More about Futaba

Futaba Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the electronics industry. It focuses on the development and manufacturing of electronic components and systems.

Average Trading Volume: 539,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen27.02B

