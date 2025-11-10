Fuso Pharmaceutical Reports Increased Sales but Declining Profits

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries,Ltd. ( (JP:4538) ) is now available.
Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 5% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. However, the company experienced a significant decline in profits, with operating profit down by 48.8% and ordinary profit decreasing by 47.2%. The company’s financial position showed a slight increase in total assets, but a decrease in the equity ratio. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates modest growth in net sales but a further decline in profits, reflecting ongoing challenges in maintaining profitability.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4538) stock is a Hold with a Yen2256.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries,Ltd. stock, see the JP:4538 Stock Forecast page.
More about Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries,Ltd.
Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development and sale of pharmaceutical products, catering to various healthcare needs.
Average Trading Volume: 27,363
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen18.61B
