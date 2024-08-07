Fuso Chemical Co. Posts Strong Quarterly Growth

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. (JP:4368) has released an update.

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. reports a robust financial performance for the three-month period ending June 30, 2024, with a 27.8% increase in net sales and a 17.5% rise in profits attributable to owners. The company’s equity ratio improved slightly to 71.7%, reflecting a stronger balance sheet. No changes to the cash dividend forecast were announced, maintaining a steady return to shareholders.

