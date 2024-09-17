Fuso Chemical Adopts Progressive Dividends, Hikes Payout

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. (JP:4368) has released an update.

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its dividends policy to a progressive model, ensuring dividends will not decrease and reinforcing its commitment to providing shareholders with a stable, long-term return. Furthermore, the company has revised its dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, increasing the payout per share from ¥66 to ¥70 based on an improved financial outlook, including higher net sales and operating profit forecasts.

