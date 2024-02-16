Fusion Pharmaceuticals Expands Cancer Treatment Rights and Settles Review

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) has released an update.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has secured an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and market cancer treatments using the radionuclide 225Ac chelated with PSMA-I&T. This deal with Universität Heidelberg and Euratom includes an upfront payment, regulatory milestone payments, and royalties on sales. The agreement also contains provisions for sublicensing and stipulates obligations for product development and commercialization in the United States and European Union. Additionally, a settlement agreement was reached to terminate a pending inter partes review, enhancing the company’s position in the market and potentially impacting its stock value.

