Fusion Fuel Green Receives Initial Payment for P2X Spain Stake Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Fusion Fuel Green ( (HTOO) ) is now available.

On July 23, 2025, Fusion Fuel Green PLC announced it received the first payment from the sale of its 50% stake in P2X Spain Sociedad Limitada to EREE Desarrollos Empresariales, S.L. This transaction, initiated by an agreement in February 2025 and involving the transfer of shares in December 2024, marks a significant step in Fusion Fuel’s strategic realignment. The payment of €370,100 is part of a total €515,100 due, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to exploring opportunities in the green hydrogen sector with EREE and P2X Spain.

Spark’s Take on HTOO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTOO is a Underperform.

Fusion Fuel Green scores low due to significant financial challenges and poor valuation metrics. The lack of profitability and negative cash flows are major concerns. Technical analysis also indicates bearish sentiment, further impacting the overall score. No earnings call or corporate events data was available to offset these negative factors.

To see Spark’s full report on HTOO stock, click here.

More about Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, listed on NASDAQ as HTOO, is a provider of integrated energy solutions, focusing on green hydrogen through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy Solutions platforms. The company operates across various sectors including industrial, residential, and commercial, supporting decarbonization efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 542,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.26M

For detailed information about HTOO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue