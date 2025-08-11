Fusion Finance Appoints New Deputy COO for MSME Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fusion Finance Ltd ( (IN:FUSION) ) has provided an announcement.

Fusion Finance Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Jitender Sharma as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer for their MSME Business, effective August 11, 2025. Mr. Sharma brings over 17 years of experience in the banking and finance sector, having previously held leadership roles at Kotak Mahindra Bank and other major financial institutions, which is expected to strengthen Fusion Finance’s operations and market positioning.

Fusion Finance Limited, formerly known as Fusion Micro Finance Limited, operates in the banking and finance sector with a focus on home finance and Loan Against Property (LAP).

