Fusion Antibodies CEO Increases Shareholding

Fusion Antibodies Plc (GB:FAB) has released an update.

Fusion Antibodies Plc has announced that CEO Adrian Kinkaid has boosted his stake in the company by purchasing 120,000 ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings to 0.70% of the issued share capital. The transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlights key insider confidence in the Belfast-based CRO specializing in antibody engineering for both therapeutic and diagnostic applications, amidst a robust growth market for monoclonal antibody therapeutics.

