Fusen Pharmaceutical’s Enzalutamide Soft Capsule Approved for Prostate Cancer Treatment in China

The latest update is out from Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1652) ).

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced the approval of its ‘Enzalutamide Soft Capsule’ for marketing in China, targeting non-metastatic and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This product, developed by its subsidiary Jiaheng Pharmaceutical Technology, aligns with international standards and offers a favorable risk-benefit ratio for patients, enhancing the company’s therapeutic offerings and potentially strengthening its market position in prostate cancer treatment.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1652) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and marketing of medical products. The company is involved in producing treatments for various diseases, with a particular emphasis on prostate cancer medications.

Average Trading Volume: 2,167,191

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$514.7M

